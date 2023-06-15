Bayern Munich fined for not paying workers minimum wage

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has been reprimanded and fined by the Munich customs office for not paying its workers the minimum wage. Munich’s main customs office says Bayern underpaid its workers for five years from November 2016 to 2021. The office is ordering Bayern to pay some 250,000 euros altogether including late payment penalties and social security payments that it evaded over the five years. It says its “investigation found that the soccer club had not paid the minimum wage in the youth academy it operated. In addition, the club did not meet its obligation to record the working hours, or it did so incorrectly and incompletely.” The customs office found employees at Bayern’s youth player campus were paid 450 euros a month “although their actual scope of employment was much higher.”

