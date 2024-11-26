Bayern Munich fans protest against PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich fans have protested against Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi during the teams’ Champions League match. The supporters have held up several banners making clear their opposition to the Qatari businessman. One banner showed Al-Khelaifi’s face with a line over it, another accused him of being “plutocratic” with an expletive, and more banners read: “Minister, club owner, TV rights holder, UEFA ExCo member & ECA chairman all in one?” The 51-year-old Al-Khelaifi is unpopular among the Bayern fans for his influence on European soccer.

