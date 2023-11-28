Bayern Munich extends goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s contract by a year after comeback from injury

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich gave goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer a one-year contract extension Tuesday after his successful return from a broken leg. The new contract is a sign of faith in the 37-year-old Neuer. He returned to action Oct. 28 for Bayern following more than 10 months out after he broke his leg while skiing. The announcement came a day before Bayern plays Copenhagen in the Champions League. Neuer’s contract had been due to expire at the end of the season but the one-year extension takes him through to the end of the 2024-25 season.

