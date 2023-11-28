Bayern Munich extends goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s contract by a year after comeback from injury

By The Associated Press
Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer adjusts his socks during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1.FC Cologne and Bayern Munich in Cologne, Germany, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich gave goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer a one-year contract extension Tuesday after his successful return from a broken leg. The new contract is a sign of faith in the 37-year-old Neuer. He returned to action Oct. 28 for Bayern following more than 10 months out after he broke his leg while skiing. The announcement came a day before Bayern plays Copenhagen in the Champions League. Neuer’s contract had been due to expire at the end of the season but the one-year extension takes him through to the end of the 2024-25 season.

