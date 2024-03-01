Bayern Munich drops points in 2,000th Bundesliga game with draw in Freiburg

BERLIN (AP) — Lucas Höler has scored late for Freiburg to frustrate Bayern Munich with a 2-2 draw in the Bavarian powerhouse’s 2,000th Bundesliga game. Defending champion Bayern was on the verge of cutting the gap to league leader Bayer Leverkusen to five points until the 87th minute. Then Höler struck a fine volley with his left boot inside the far post after the visitors failed to clear the ball. Leverkusen can move 10 points clear at the top with a win at Cologne in their derby on Sunday. Ten rounds remain after this weekend.

