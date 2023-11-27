Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt nears comeback after right knee injury

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has indicated that defender Mattijs de Ligt is nearing a comeback from the right knee injury which ruled him out for most of the last month. Bayern says de Ligt was back on the field and “completed an individual session at the training ground on Monday morning.” De Ligt tore part of a knee ligament on Nov. 1 in Bayern’s surprising 2-1 German Cup loss to third-division club Saarbruecken. That prompted concerns he could be a long-term absentee from a first-team squad which only includes two other central defenders.

