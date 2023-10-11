Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano out for several weeks with a hamstring injury

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano has been ruled out for several weeks with a left hamstring injury. Bayern says a scan determined the extent of Upamecano’s injury after he had to go off toward the end of the team’s 3-0 win over Freiburg on Sunday. The French defender is likely to miss games against Mainz, Galatasaray, Darmstadt and Saarbrücken. Teammates Matthijs de Ligt and Serge Gnabry are working on their comebacks. De Ligt started running exercises on Tuesday and Gnabry followed a day later. De Ligt has been out since early September with a knee injury. Gnabry fractured his arm on Sept. 26.

