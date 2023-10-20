Bayern Munich decides not to sanction Noussair Mazraoui for pro-Palestinian social media posts

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has decided not to sanction Noussair Mazraoui after the Morocco right back expressed support for Palestinians on social media. The German club says it had a “detailed and clarifying conversation with Noussair Mazraoui this week” after he reportedly shared several posts on Instagram in support of Palestinians and against terrorism, hate and violence. Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen says “Mazraoui has credibly assured us that as a peace-loving person he resolutely rejects terror and war and he never meant to cause any irritation with his posts.” Bayern’s decision not to suspend Mazraoui stands in contrast to league rival Mainz’ decision to suspend Dutch forward Anwar El Ghazi for what it said was an “unacceptable” social media post about the Israel-Hamas war.

