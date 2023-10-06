Bayern Munich decides against re-signing former Germany defender Jérôme Boateng

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has opted not to bring back former Germany defender Jérôme Boateng, with the Bavarian powerhouse saying Friday that its other injury worries in the squad had eased. The 35-year-old Boateng had been training with the team this week and sporting director Christoph Freund said Tuesday that it would be a “nice story” if he re-signed for the club where he twice won a Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup treble. But Bayern says “the personnel situation in the center of defense has eased” since all four of the team’s central defenders missed the German Cup win over Preussen Münster on Sept. 26 because of injuries.

