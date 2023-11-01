Bayern Munich crashes out of German Cup. De Ligt hurt ahead of ‘Klassiker’ with Dortmund

SAARBRUECKEN, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich has crashed out of the German Cup in a 2-1 loss to third-division Saarbruecken. It’s also been left with concerns over a knee injury to defender Matthijs de Ligt ahead of the weekend’s “Klassiker” against Borussia Dortmund. Saarbruecken recovered from trailing 1-0 to win with a goal deep into stoppage time. De Ligt was taken off in the 24th minute. League leader Bayer Leverkusen won 5-2 at third-tier Sandhausen after three late goals and Dortmund beat Hoffenheim 1-0. Top-tier Freiburg and Mainz both lost. Only six teams from the top division will play in the round of 16.

