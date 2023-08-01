Bayern Munich confirms Sadio Mané leaving for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr

SINGAPORE (AP) — Senegal forward Sadio Mané is leaving Bayern Munich to team up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. He’s the latest world soccer star opting to play in Saudi Arabia. Bayern confirmed Mane’s departure on Tuesday. Al-Nassr didn’t immediately give details of the transfer fee and length of contract but tweeted an online video of Mane wearing the club’s No. 10 jersey. The 31-year-old Mané leaves Bayern Munich after a single season with the German champion in which he struggled for goals, was ruled out of the World Cup with injury, and was briefly suspended by the club. Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said Tuesday he shared a hug with Mané and is saddened the forward couldn’t tap his full potential in Germany.

