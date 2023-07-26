Bayern Munich confirms initial talks around reported Sadio Mané move to Saudi Arabia

TOKYO (AP) — Bayern Munich’s president has confirmed that the club is aware of “initial talks” around a reported move for forward Sadio Mané from the German champion to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. Bayern president Herbert Hainer says the club has been informed about the situation. His comments followed a report in German tabloid newspaper Bild that an adviser to Mané would meet representatives of Al-Nassr to discuss a possible deal. Mané could team up with Cristiano Ronaldo if he joins Al-Nassr as the latest star player in Saudi clubs’ signing spree.

