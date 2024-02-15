Bayern Munich condemns racist comments at Upamecano after Lazio loss

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has condemned racist comments sent to defender Dayot Upamecano on social media following his red card in the team’s Champions League loss to Lazio. Numerous racist comments were left on the French defender’s Instagram account after Wednesday’s 1-0 loss to Lazio in the round of 16. Upamecano was sent off for a challenge on Gustav Isaksen which led to a goal from the penalty spot for Lazio. German agency dpa reports that Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen also condemned the comments as “disgusting” in a speech at the team hotel after the game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.