Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says he’s not the ‘only problem’ at the club

By The Associated Press
FILE - Bayern's head coach Thomas Tuchel attends a news conference in Munich, Germany, on Nov. 28, 2023 prior to the Champions League group A soccer match between Bayern Munich and FC Copenhagen. Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says he doesn’t think he’s the “only problem” at the club, but he’s looking forward to a liberating effect after agreeing to leave at the end of the season.“There’s clarity. And clarity brings freedom,” Tuchel said Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]

MUNICH (AP) — Thomas Tuchel doesn’t think he’s the “only problem” at Bayern Munich but the coach is looking forward to having more freedom in his decisions at the club after agreeing to leave at the end of the season. Tuchel says, “You no longer need to consider the long-term implications when making a decision.” Tuchel was speaking two days after Bayern announced he will leave the club at the end of the season after three straight defeats. Tuchel made clear he does not feel fully responsible for Bayern’s decline. Tuchel says, “I don’t think I’m the only problem, but of course I’m responsible.”

