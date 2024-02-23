Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says he’s not the ‘only problem’ at the club

MUNICH (AP) — Thomas Tuchel doesn’t think he’s the “only problem” at Bayern Munich but the coach is looking forward to having more freedom in his decisions at the club after agreeing to leave at the end of the season. Tuchel says, “You no longer need to consider the long-term implications when making a decision.” Tuchel was speaking two days after Bayern announced he will leave the club at the end of the season after three straight defeats. Tuchel made clear he does not feel fully responsible for Bayern’s decline. Tuchel says, “I don’t think I’m the only problem, but of course I’m responsible.”

