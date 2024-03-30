Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel congratulates Leverkusen, says Bundesliga title hopes are over

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has congratulated Bayer Leverkusen on winning the Bundesliga after a 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund left his team 13 points adrift with seven rounds remaining. Leverkusen is on a German record 39-game unbeaten run across all competitions. It just needs three more wins to win the league for the first time. Tuchel has acknowledged Bayern’s title hopes are over. Tuchel tells Sky Sport Germany, “After that game now, we can’t say anything. How many points is it now? Congratulations to Leverkusen.” If Leverkusen does go on to win the title, it will be the first time since Dortmund won back-to-back titles in 2012 that a team other than Bayern has won it.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.