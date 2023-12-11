Bayern Munich brings anger and unbeaten record to Man United in the Champions League after 5-1 loss

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Six years and 39 games. That’s how long it’s been since Bayern Munich lost a Champions League group stage game. That makes Tuesday’s game against Bayern an especially daunting task for Manchester United. The English team needs to beat Bayern to have any chance of avoiding an embarrassingly early exit from the competition. Bayern isn’t just playing for its record after losing 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. Forward Thomas Müller has called on his teammates to show their emotion at Old Trafford and draw on their anger after the Frankfurt loss.

