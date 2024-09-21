Bayern Munich beats Werder Bremen 5-0 for latest big win under new coach Kompany

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Michael Olise has scored twice and Harry Kane has scored his 10th club goal of the season as Bayern Munich brushed aside Werder Bremen 5-0 for its latest big win. Bayern has 20 goals in only its last three games after beating Holstein Kiel 6-1 last week and Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 on Tuesday. It was Bayern’s sixth win in six games in all competitions under new coach Vincent Kompany. It comes ahead of playing Bundesliga champion Bayer Leverkusen next week.

