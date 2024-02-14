Bayern Munich beaten 1-0 at Lazio in 1st leg of Champions League last 16 to pile pressure on Tuchel

ROME (AP) — Bayern Munich again didn’t meet expectations in a 1-0 loss at Lazio in the first leg of the Champions League’s round of 16, four days after a damaging loss in the Bundesliga. Lazio captain Ciro Immobile converted a penalty kick when Bayern was reduced to 10 men midway through the second half after the German club failed to capitalize on a series of chances. The result puts the pressure on Bayern and coach Thomas Tuchel for the return leg March 5 follwing the 3-0 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen. Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano was sent off for a foul on Gustav Isaksen and Immobile sent goalkeeper Manuel Neuer the wrong way with the ensuing spot kick.

