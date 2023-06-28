Bayern Munich and Qatar end sponsorship deal which riled fans

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich and Qatar Airways say they are ending a sponsorship deal which caused tension between the German soccer champion and its fans. Bayern and the Qatari state-owned airline say in a joint statement that the sponsorship “ends by mutual agreement on 30 June 2023 after five very exciting years together.” Bayern’s players wore the Qatar Airways logo on their sleeves and regularly traveled to Qatar for winter training camps. The most recent one took place in January this year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.