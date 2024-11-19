Bayern midfielder Palhinha faces weeks out after injury while with Portugal

MUNICH (AP) — João Palhinha’s year could be over early after the Bayern Munich midfielder was injured while on Portugal duty. Bayern says Palhinha will “be sidelined for the coming weeks” after he tore a muscle in his right adductor. That kept him out of Portugal’s Nations League games against Poland and Croatia. Palhinha is set to miss tough games for Bayern including hosting Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League next week.

