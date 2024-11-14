Bayern midfielder João Palhinha to miss Portugal games with groin injury

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich midfielder João Palhinha will miss Portugal’s upcoming Nations League games against Poland and Croatia with a groin injury. Bayern said Thursday that Palhinha will travel back to Munich for further treatment. It did not disclose the severity of the injury or give a timeline for the 29-year-old player’s recovery. Bayern next plays Augsburg at home in the Bundesliga on Nov. 22, before hosting Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, four days before it visits Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

