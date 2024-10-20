Bayern midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic undergoes surgery on broken collarbone

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic has undergone surgery after breaking his collarbone in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Stuttgart. Pavlovic went off injured in the eighth minute after landing heavily on his shoulder and Bayern says the injury is set to rule out the Germany international for “the coming weeks.” A post-game examination confirmed the injury and Pavlovic successfully underwent surgery Sunday morning. Bayern’s next game is away to Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.