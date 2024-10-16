Bayern, Man City win again in Women’s Champions League. Arsenal, Barcelona rebound from setbacks

Bayern Munich and Manchester City made it two wins from two games in their Women’s Champions League groups on Wednesday. Arsenal and Barcelona rebounded from early-season setbacks with big victories. Bayern won a rain-soaked game 2-0 at Juventus. Pernille Harder scored late to add to her hat trick in a 5-2 win over Arsenal last week. Arsenal rebounded beating Vålerenga 4-1 one day after its coach resigned. Man City won 3-2 at St. Pölten to follow a statement 2-0 victory last week over two-time defending champion Barcelona. The backlash in Barcelona was a 9-0 rout of Hammarby.

