Bayern loses in Mainz and Dortmund moves top in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich lost and Borussia Dortmund has seized its chance to give the Bundesliga a new leader. Donyell Malen scored twice in Dortmund’s 4-0 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt as the “black and yellows” capitalized on Bayern’s earlier 3-1 loss at Mainz to move one point above the defending champion with five rounds remaining. The pressure was on Dortmund after it failed to capitalize on Bayern’s 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim last weekend. But Edin Terzić’s team responded with a committed performance to firmly declare its title credentials. Dortmund is bidding to end Bayern’s 10-year reign as German champion.

