Bayern loses in Bundesliga for the first time under coach Kompany

MAINZ, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich has lost a Bundesliga game for the first time in coach Vincent Kompany’s tenure. Bayern has paid the price for defensive mistakes and the absence of Harry Kane in losing at Mainz 2-1 on Saturday. Bayern struggled to generate scoring chances while Lee Jae-sung gave Mainz a two-goal lead. Leroy Sane scored on the rebound in the 87th minute to give Bayern hope of a comeback. Bayern’s lead was cut to four points ahead of last season’s champion Bayer Leverkusen, which beat Augsburg 2-0.

