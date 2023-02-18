Bayern loses at Gladbach 3-2 in another Bundesliga setback

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach has defeated 10-man Bayern Munich 3-2 to add more intrigue in the Bundesliga title race. Marcus Thuram scored late to seal the win after goals from Lars Stindl and Jonas Hofmann stretched Bayern’s winless run against Gladbach to five games across all competitions. It was the fourth time in six league games this year that defending champion Bayern has dropped points. It means Union Berlin can take over the lead on Sunday with a win at home against last-place Schalke. Borussia Dortmund can move level on points with Bayern by beating visiting Hertha Berlin.

