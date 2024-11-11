Bayern keeps faith in Jan-Christian Dreesen as CEO by extending contract

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has extended Jan-Christian Dreesen’s contract as chief executive by two years through June 2027. The Bavarian powerhouse says it is “committed to continuity” in its leadership and the 57-year-old Dreesen’s contract extension was unanimously agreed by its supervisory board. Club president Herbert Hainer says, “Dreesen took over the chairmanship of the board during a difficult phase and quickly led FC Bayern Munich AG back into calmer waters. We want to continue on this path together.”

