Bayern hires Tuchel to replace Nagelsmann as coach

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has hired Thomas Tuchel as coach to replace Julian Nagelsmann after losing the lead of the German league. Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn blames “big fluctuations in performance” and said the squad wasn’t showing its true potential under Nagelsmann. Tuchel will take over training from Monday with a contract until the end of the 2024-25 season. The decision comes following the team’s 2-1 loss at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Bayern’s domestic league form over the last two months has been mixed but the team was widely praised for beating Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

