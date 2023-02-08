Bayern hires goalkeeping coach Rechner from Hoffenheim

By The Associated Press
FILE -- Hoffenheim's then goalkeeping coach Michael Rechner poses during the official team photo of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Sinsheim, Germany, June 7, 2022. Bayern Munich has signed goalkeeping coach Michael Rechner from Bundesliga rival Hoffenheim to replace the fired Toni Tapalovic. The Bavarian powerhouse says in a brief statement that the 42-year-old Rechner was joining. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Uwe Anspach]

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has signed goalkeeping coach Michael Rechner from Bundesliga rival Hoffenheim to replace the fired Toni Tapalović. The Bavarian club says the 42-year-old Rechner was joining the team’s staff but didn’t give any details regarding the length of his contract. Bayern fired Tapalović on Jan. 23 because of what sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said were “differences over the ways and means of working together.” It led to strong criticism from injured goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. Neuer and Tapalović joined Bayern together from Schalke in 2011 and Neuer said his dismissal was “the worst thing I’ve experienced in my career.”

