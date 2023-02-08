Bayern hires goalkeeping coach Rechner from Hoffenheim

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has signed goalkeeping coach Michael Rechner from Bundesliga rival Hoffenheim to replace the fired Toni Tapalović. The Bavarian club says the 42-year-old Rechner was joining the team’s staff but didn’t give any details regarding the length of his contract. Bayern fired Tapalović on Jan. 23 because of what sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said were “differences over the ways and means of working together.” It led to strong criticism from injured goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. Neuer and Tapalović joined Bayern together from Schalke in 2011 and Neuer said his dismissal was “the worst thing I’ve experienced in my career.”

