Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s return from injury still unclear after new operation

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has undergone another operation to remove metal implants from the leg he broke while skiing last season. Bayern says the operation took place on Sunday and was planned as part of Neuer’s treatment. Bayern says Neuer is back in “rehabilitative training” but gave no indication of a timeline for his return to the squad. Neuer hasn’t played since the World Cup last year after he broke his leg in a ski accident in December.

