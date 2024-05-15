Bayern gives contracts to trio of promising teenagers

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has rewarded three promising youth players with their first professional contracts. The club says Croatian midfielder Lovro Zvonarek, who is 19, and 17-year-old Spanish-Moroccan left winger Adam Aznou have been given contracts through June 2027. The 18-year-old defensive midfielder Noël Aséko Nkili signed a deal through June 2026. Bayern is still looking for a new coach after being frustrated in finding a successor for the departing Thomas Tuchel.

