Bayern gives contracts to trio of promising teenagers

By The Associated Press
Bayern's Lovro Zvonarek scores his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has rewarded three promising youth players with their first professional contracts. The club says Croatian midfielder Lovro Zvonarek, who is 19, and 17-year-old Spanish-Moroccan left winger Adam Aznou have been given contracts through June 2027. The 18-year-old defensive midfielder Noël Aséko Nkili signed a deal through June 2026. Bayern is still looking for a new coach after being frustrated in finding a successor for the departing Thomas Tuchel.

