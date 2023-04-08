Bayern gets revenge on Freiburg ahead of Man City game

FREIBURG, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich has partly avenged its elimination from the German Cup by Freiburg midweek by winning their Bundesliga match 1-0 to keep the lead. Matthijs de Ligt’s speculative and powerful shot from distance deflected in. Bayern stays two points clear of Borussia Dortmund ahead of a Champions League quarterfinal with Manchester City on Tuesday. Dortmund was on course to drop points against Union Berlin before Youssoufa Moukoko exploited a defensive error to seal a 2-1 win. Bayer Leverkusen and coach Xabi Alonso extended their winning run with a 3-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.