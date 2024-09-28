Bayern fretting over Kane’s ankle after England star injured against Leverkusen

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich star Harry Kane has gone off with an apparent left ankle injury in the 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. The England captain clutched the ankle and appeared to be in pain after a tussle for the ball against Leverkusen’s Amine Adli on Saturday. He was substituted for Thomas Müller in the 86th minute and limped off the field. Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen says “He got a knock, but from what I’ve heard from the doctors, it’s nothing too serious.” Kane was to have a check on the ankle on Sunday. Bayern plays Aston Villa in the Champions League on Wednesday.

