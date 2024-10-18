Bayern forward Jamal Musiala remains out for Stuttgart game with lingering injury

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala remains injured and will miss the team’s Bundesliga game against Stuttgart on Saturday. Bayern coach Vincent Kompany says Musiala “won’t be in the squad.” The 21-year-old Musiala hasn’t played since Bayern’s 1-0 loss at Aston Villa in the Champions League on Oct. 2. Bayern announced two days later that the attacker would be “out for the time being” with a hip injury. Kompany says he isn’t sure if French defender Dayot Upamecano will be fit for Stuttgart. Eric Dier or Leon Goretzka could fill in in central defense alongside Kim Min-jae if Upamecano fails to recover for Stuttgart.

