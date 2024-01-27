Bayern forward Coman suffers torn knee ligament during Bundesliga win

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman has torn left knee ligaments against Augsburg and will be out for weeks. Bayern says Coman suffered a torn MCL. He was hurt in the 23rd minute while challenging for the ball and seemed to be trapped between an Augsburg player and the goalpost. He was replaced. Bayern is dealing with injuries to key players such as central defender Kim Min-jae, and right back Noussair Mazraoui being on international duty.

