Bayern forward Choupo-Moting a doubt for Man City game

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will miss Saturday’s game against Freiburg with a knee problem and is a doubt for the Champions League quarterfinal against Manchester City next week. Tuchel says the 34-year-old Cameroon striker will not travel to Freiburg and will undergo treatment. He adds that “the time is tight” for Choupo-Moting to recover ahead of the first leg at City on Tuesday. Choupo-Moting has 17 goals in 28 games for Bayern this season and four in six in the Champions League.

