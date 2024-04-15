Bayern faces uncertain future and tough transfer decisions after losing the Bundesliga title

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich is in the unfamiliar position of congratulating another team on winning the Bundesliga. Bayer Leverkusen claimed the title with five games to go. Bayern only managed to do it that early three times in its 11-year reign. That means a comprehensive rebuild is looming. Bayern could yet salvage some pride in the Champions League as it hosts Arsenal in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Sporting director Max Eberl is heading into his first transfer window and needs a new coach and possibly several new players. What will be harder to replace is Bayern’s aura of invincibility.

