Bayern extends Thomas Müller’s contract by a year to 2025 with club record in sight

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has handed experienced forward Thomas Müller a one-year contract extension through to the end of the 2024-25 season. The extension leaves him within sight of the club’s all-time appearance record. The new deal puts the 34-year-old Müller in line to mark a quarter of a century at the club he joined at the age of 10. Müller’s contract was last renewed in May 2022 and had been due to run out at the end of this season. The one-year extension follows a similar deal handed to goalkeeper Manuel Neuer last month after his return to action following a broken leg.

