Bayern ends 2-game losing streak in Bundesliga to delay Bayer Leverkusen title celebrations

BERLIN (AP) — Raphaël Guerreiro and Thomas Müller have fired Bayern Munich to a 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Cologne in the Bundesliga. That has delayed Bayer Leverkusen’s title celebrations for another day. A Bayern defeat coupled with a loss for third-placed Stuttgart to Eintracht Frankfurt in the late game would have handed Leverkusen the championship. But Bayern’s win means Leverkusen can clinch its first ever Bundesliga title on its own accord on Sunday when it hosts Werder Bremen. Leipzig has defended fourth place from Borussia Dortmund by beating visiting Wolfsburg 3-0. Only the top four are assured of Champions League qualification. Two first-half goals were enough for Dortmund to beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 away.

