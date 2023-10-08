Bayern eases to 3-0 win over Freiburg but Bayer Leverkusen returns to top of the Bundesliga

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Leverkusen's Victor Boniface, center, reacts to his teammates after he scores his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Cologne at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

BERLIN (AP) — Kingsley Coman has scored twice and Bayern Munich eased to a 3-0 win over Freiburg in the Bundesliga. Goals from Coman and Leroy Sané gave the 11-time defending champion its fifth win from seven games and extended Freiburg’s miserable run in Munich. Freiburg has never beaten Bayern in Munich in 24 attempts in the Bundesliga. Bayer Leverkusen returned to the top with a 3-0 win over local rival Cologne. Victor Boniface completed the scoring. Jonas Hofmann and Jeremie Frimpong got the other two goals. Promoted Heidenheim travels to Eintracht Frankfurt for the late game.

