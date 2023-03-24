Bayern dumps coach Nagelsmann and hires Tuchel

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has hired Thomas Tuchel as coach to replace Julian Nagelsmann after losing the lead of the German league. Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn blames “big fluctuations in performance” and said the squad wasn’t showing its true potential under Nagelsmann. Tuchel will take over training from Monday with a contract until the end of the 2024-25 season. The decision comes following the team’s 2-1 loss at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sunday. Bayern’s domestic league form over the last two months has been mixed but the team was widely praised for beating Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
FILE - Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann reacts during his last German Bundesliga soccer match against Bayer Leverkusen in Leverkusen, Germany, Sunday, March 19, 2023. Bayern Munich might be about to change coaches for the final stretch of the season. The German champions were on the verge of firing Nagelsmann and replacing him with Thomas Tuchel, according to reports in Germany on Thursday. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner
FILE - Chelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel leaves after their Champions League group E soccer match against Dinamo Zagreb at the Maksimir stadium in Zagreb, Croatia, Sept. 6, 2022. Bayern Munich has hired Thomas Tuchel as coach to replace Julian Nagelsmann after losing the lead of the German league, it was announced Friday, March 24, 2023. Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn blames “big fluctuations in performance” and said the squad wasn’t showing its true potential under Nagelsmann. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, file)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darko Bandic
FILE - Bayern's head coach Julian Nagelsmann listens to questions of journalists during a news conference in Munich, Germany, March 7, 2023. Bayern Munich has hired Thomas Tuchel as coach to replace Julian Nagelsmann after losing the lead of the German league, it was announced Friday, March 24, 2023. Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn blames “big fluctuations in performance” and said the squad wasn’t showing its true potential under Nagelsmann. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader