Bayern drops Mané for ‘misconduct’ after Man City game

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has dropped Sadio Mané from its squad for the team’s next game and will fine the Senegal forward following reports in German media that he struck teammate Leroy Sané after Tuesday’s Champions League loss to Manchester City. The incident was first reported by German tabloid newspaper Bild and allegedly occurred in the locker room after the 3-0 loss to City in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal. Mané and Sané both trained with the Bayern team Thursday and Mané was seen speaking with coach Thomas Tuchel.

