Bayern, Dortmund show Bundesliga credentials; Union Berlin eyes Champions League

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich romped to a big win over Schalke and Borussia Dortmund replied with a rout of Borussia Mönchengladbach. The Bundesliga title race remains too close to call with both rivals displaying their credentials on Saturday. Bayern captain Thomas Müller scored on a rare start as the defending champion maintained its one-point lead with two rounds remaining by thrashing Schalke 6-0. Sébastien Haller scored twice in Dortmund’s 5-2 win over Gladbach. Union Berlin has taken a big step toward Champions League qualification with a 4-2 win at home over chief rival Freiburg. Union’s win lifted it three points clear of fifth-placed Freiburg. The top four qualify for Europe’s premier competition.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.