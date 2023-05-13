Bayern, Dortmund show Bundesliga credentials; Union Berlin eyes Champions League

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Munich's scorer Serge Gnabry, left, celebrates with his teammates Joshua Kimmich, center, and Ryan Gravenberch, right, celebrate their side's fourth goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and FC Schalke 04 in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tom Weller]

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich romped to a big win over Schalke and Borussia Dortmund replied with a rout of Borussia Mönchengladbach. The Bundesliga title race remains too close to call with both rivals displaying their credentials on Saturday. Bayern captain Thomas Müller scored on a rare start as the defending champion maintained its one-point lead with two rounds remaining by thrashing Schalke 6-0. Sébastien Haller scored twice in Dortmund’s 5-2 win over Gladbach. Union Berlin has taken a big step toward Champions League qualification with a 4-2 win at home over chief rival Freiburg. Union’s win lifted it three points clear of fifth-placed Freiburg. The top four qualify for Europe’s premier competition.

