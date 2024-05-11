Bayern depleted by injuries after Real Madrid loss, implications for Germany’s Euro 2024 squad

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich’s Champions League semifinal loss to Real Madrid has taken a big toll on the fitness of the team with implications for Germany’s European Championship squad. Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel says Serge Gnabry’s participation in the tournament is “super tight” after he was diagnosed Friday with what the club said was a torn muscle bundle at the back of his left thigh. Tuchel says Leroy Sané and Jamal Musiala are also doubtful for his team’s last two games of the season and that Harry Kane will miss Sunday’s match against Wolfsburg with a back problem sustained while he was warming up in Madrid.

