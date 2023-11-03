MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel is facing a tense wait to see whether Dayot Upamecano or Leon Goretzka can return from injuries in time to fill a hole in defense for Saturday’s “Klassiker” at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Tuchel’s plans for the game were thrown into disarray when central defender Matthijs de Ligt injured his knee in Wednesday’s 2-1 upset loss at third-division Saarbruecken in the German Cup. Tuchel says Bayern will decide “very, very late” as the club weighs up the players’ fitness and the importance of the Dortmund game against any effect on the other nine games before the winter break.

