Bayern coach Tuchel confirms Eric Dier has arrived in Munich ahead of likely transfer

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that the club is trying to finalize a deal to sign Tottenham defender Eric Dier and that the England international has arrived in Munich. Dier has played just four games this season for Tottenham. His comparative lack of pace was seen as a poor fit for coach Ange Postecoglou’s high defensive line. Dier’s only start of the season came in a 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton in November. Dier’s arrival would add instant depth to a thin Bayern defense which has been depleted further by Kim Min-jae playing for South Korea at the Asian Cup this month.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.