Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel says season will not be ‘satisfactory’ even if team wins Bundesliga

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says this season has been one to forget for the Bavarian powerhouse, even if still manages to pip Borussia Dortmund to the Bundesliga title on Saturday. Bayern is two points behind Dortmund going into the final day of the season and needs to beat Cologne away while also counting on a favor from Mainz against Dortmund if it is to extend its record of 10 straight German league titles. Tuchel says, “it’s our own fault, our own responsibility.” Bayern is facing the prospect of finishing the season without a major trophy for the first time since 2012.

