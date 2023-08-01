Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel bids Sadio Mané farewell as Saudi Arabia move looms

SINGAPORE (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says he shared a hug with Sadio Mané and is saddened the Senegal forward couldn’t tap his full potential in Germany. Tuchel’s comments come ahead of Mané’s looming move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr. Mané is expected to leave the German champion after a single season which was marred by injury and a lack of goals. Mané was often a bench player after Tuchel took over in March.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.