Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel bids Sadio Mané farewell as Saudi Arabia move looms

By The Associated Press
FILE - Bayern's Sadio Mane, right, scores a goal that was disallowed for offside during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FSV Mainz 05 and FC Bayern Munich at the Mewa Arena in Mainz, Germany, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Bayern Munich’s president has confirmed that the club is aware of “initial talks” around a reported move for forward Sadio Mané from the German champion to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. Bayern president Herbert Hainer says the club has been informed about the situation. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]

SINGAPORE (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says he shared a hug with Sadio Mané and is saddened the Senegal forward couldn’t tap his full potential in Germany. Tuchel’s comments come ahead of Mané’s looming move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr. Mané is expected to leave the German champion after a single season which was marred by injury and a lack of goals. Mané was often a bench player after Tuchel took over in March.

