Bayern coach Nagelsmann hopes to ‘bury’ talk of Neuer rift

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann says he wants to “bury” talk of a rift with Manuel Neuer after the injured captain criticized the decision to replace the club’s goalkeeping coach. Bayern hosts Bochum on Saturday and then takes on Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday. It will be the German champion’s first European game with recent signing Yann Sommer in goal in place of Neuer. Neuer broke his leg skiing after the World Cup and is set to miss the rest of the season.

