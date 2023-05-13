Bayern closes in on Bundesliga, Union Berlin on Champions League
By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Munich's scorer Serge Gnabry, left, celebrates with his teammates Joshua Kimmich, center, and Ryan Gravenberch, right, celebrate their side's fourth goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and FC Schalke 04 in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tom Weller]
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich captain Thomas Müller has scored on a rare start as they took another step toward a record-extending 11th consecutive Bundesliga title with a 6-0 rout of Schalke. Bayern moved four points clear of Borussia Dortmund. Union Berlin has taken its own big step toward Champions League qualification with a 4-2 win at home over chief rival Freiburg. Union’s win lifted it three points clear of fifth-placed Freiburg. The top four qualify for Europe’s premier competition.
Munich's scorer Joshua Kimmich, front left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and FC Schalke 04 in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tom Weller
Munich's scorer Thomas Mueller, second right, and and his teammates celebrate the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and FC Schalke 04 in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tom Weller
Munich's Chief Sports Officer Hasan Salihamidzic, center left, and Oliver Kahn, center right, CEO of FC Bayern Munich, attend the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and FC Schalke 04 in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)