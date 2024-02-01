Bayern brings in new signing Bryan Zaragoza earlier than planned to cover for an injury crisis

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has added Spanish forward Bryan Zaragoza sooner than expected, bringing him in Thursday rather than after the season to give coach Thomas Tuchel immediate options for his injury-depleted squad. Bayern agreed last month to sign Zaragoza after the season from Spanish club Granada but forwards Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman have both picked up injuries since then. Bayern says a loan deal has been agreed so that Zaragoza can join the German champion immediately before his permanent contract takes effect later.

